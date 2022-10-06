Interviewer Humiliates Woman in Trump Shirt Who Believes Halloween Fentanyl Scare She Saw ‘On An Episode of Fox News’

An infamous online interview prankster has made a woman in a Trump/Pence shirt a viral sensation by coaxing her to talk about a Halloween fentanyl scare she says can be verified by watching “an episode of Fox News.”

Davram Stiefler is one-half of the viral prank comedy duo “The Good Liars” — the other half is his partner Jason Selvig — and his latest target is a pair of women whom he quizzed about a fentanyl scare that has morphed from a kernel of truth into what some say is a full-on batshit panic.

The kernel of truth is that authorities have warned about so-called “rainbow fentanyl” that’s supposed to give the deadly drug a more innocuous appeal as a party drug.

The so-called batshit panic is best explained by the woman in the video, who says anyone can get the information the same place she does — “on an episode of Fox News”:

TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: You get a bag like this at Halloween. Do not take it. It’s fentanyl. It’ll kill you. STEIFLER: Drug dealers. A lot of times they want to sell their drugs. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: Well, not if they’re coming over here to destroy our com– our country. DAVRAM STIEFLER: And then do the drug dealers have houses that they, the kids will come and knock on the door on and then they’ll give, give that to them. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: I’m thinking that’s how it’s going to happen. Yeah. DAVRAM STIEFLER: So the drug dealers would be giving away, um — TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: Not drug dealers. The illegals that are here. DAVRAM STIEFLER: Yeah. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: They just cross because Biden has our all our border wide open. DAVRAM STIEFLER: Okay, so the illegals that have, have houses that then the kids are coming to knock on the illegals’ houses doors that, and they’re drug dealers that are giving the children their drugs. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: Look at Fox News. All you got to do is watch an episode of Fox News. DAVRAM STIEFLER: And Fox News will tell you that the the. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: It’s coming across our borders, it’s going into our playground. DAVRAM STIEFLER: And they’re going to be giving it away during Halloween. TRUMP/PENCE WOMAN: Yes.

Fox has run many segments warning about fentanyl potentially getting mixed in with Halloween candy, and connected the phenomenon with Biden administration border policy, but we have not found any episode of Fox News that explicitly claims that migrants are stealth-dispensing fentanyl-laced Nerds to children trick-or-treating at their houses.

As for the women in the video, you can laugh, but at least they know they won’t be laughing all the way to the hospital over the tragic contents of an orange plastic pumpkin, or one of those purple ones.

