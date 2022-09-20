Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked on Fox News Tuesday to address allegations from former President Bill Clinton that her party will attempt to “scare the living daylights” out of swing voters ahead of the midterm elections.

“Bill Clinton weighed in. He thinks that Republicans have a way of trying to win. Let’s listen to him here,” began anchor Dana Perino, introducing the topic.

“You have to note, the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something. That’s what they did in 2021, where they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox,” Clinton said in the clip.

“I mean, as Greg Gutfeld said last night on The Five, ‘Well, he said the Democrats have been trying to scare people as well,’” Perino said in response to the clip.

“I know. I was going to say like newsflash, Bill, your party is doing that just fine. We don’t need to help you with that at all. You’re scaring voters everywhere with the open border,” McDaniel replied, adding:

I mean, just last month, 2,000 pounds of fentanyl came across our border. That could kill 500 million people. We’re coming into Halloween. Every mom in the country right now is worried. What if this gets into my kid’s Halloween baskets.

“Talking about the rainbow,” interjected Perino.

“The rainbow fentanyl and what if my teenager gets this and the Democrat Party is ignoring it on top of the crime issue, on top of inflation,” McDaniel concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com