Reporters shouted as President Joe Biden left Thursday’s press conference on Covid-19 without taking questions.

Biden had just finished announcing that he was using two executive orders to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for federal workers while asking the Labor Department to issue a rule requiring the same of employers with more than 100 employees. Businesses that failed to enforce vaccines under the scheme would be fined $14,000 per violation.

“There’s … not a single we’re unable to do when we come together, so let’s stay together,” Biden said as he ended the press conference, before saying in a loud whisper, “Get vaccinated.”

The throng of reporters on the scene audibly shouted questions as Biden proceeded to leave. One could be heard inquiring when a booster shot would be ready, while a second reporter unsuccessfully asked, “Is this constitutional, Mr. President?”

