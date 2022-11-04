Elon Musk’s Twitter Regime Takes Down Kanye Tweet Within Minutes After Rapper Compares Being Called Anti-Semitic to N-Word

Kanye West may be back on Twitter, but his account has already been policed even as Elon Musk’s new regime takes control of the platform.. A Friday tweet in which West, who now goes by Ye, compared being called “anti-Semitic” to being referred to as the n-word was taken down within minutes.

Ye’s tweet was repeating a line from another user, and it was taken down for violating the social media platform’s rules. Mediaite captured a screenshot of the tweet:

Ye tweeted after that message, so he appears to still have access to his account. He was originally booted from the platform for an anti-Semitic message last month. He’s since seen a major deal with Adidas fall apart over his troubling statements. Ye announced after being suspended from Twitter that he is purchasing Parler, a conservative social media platform.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has put forth some substantial changes, including massive layoffs. Musk’s relationship to Ye and past comments about not believing in lifetime bans from social media have fueled speculation that the Tesla founder will roll back content moderation on the platform.

On top of taking down the Ye tweet, however, Twitter also provided “important context” to a tweet from the White House that said Social Security payments were being raised thanks to President Joe Biden’s leadership. The increases are actually automatic and have existed for decades. They are a response to current inflation. The White House ended up deleting the tweet.

Musk claimed in a Friday tweet that “nothing has changed with content moderation” at the platform, despite concerns and pressure from “activist groups.”

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” he wrote.

