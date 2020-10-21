House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), whose crucial endorsement helped power former Vice President Joe Biden to the Democratic presidential nomination, is suggesting that Democrats should pack the Supreme Court if Biden wins.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday, the 14-term congressman was asked by host Poppy Harlow whether adding more justices to the Court is “a good idea.” Clyburn responded by turning the current nomenclature on its ear — arguing that the Supreme Court is already packed and that steps should be taken to unpack it.

“I think we need to unpack the Supreme Court,” Clyburn said. “There needs to be balance in the Supreme Court.”

Clyburn went on to compare the current makeup of the Court to that of the mid and late-19th century and said that the civil rights implications could be perilous.

“I know what the Supreme Court was like during the Dred Scott decision,” Clyburn said. “I know what the Supreme Court was like during Ferguson. And I think that this Court that we see developing now is a throwback to Ferguson and even Dred Scott.”

Clyburn’s remark took Harlow by surprise.

“You do?” She asked.

“Absolutely,” Clyburn said. “I do believe that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

