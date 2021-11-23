Jan. 6 Committee Issues Subpoenas For Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Others

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol announced on Tuesday that it has issued subpoenas to six parties.

Far-right groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and 1st Amendment Praetorian were subpoenaed along with Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, and 1st Amendment Praetorian head Robert Patrick Lewis.

In a statement, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said:

The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election. We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack. The Select Committee is moving swiftly to uncover the facts of what happened on that day and we expect every witness to comply with the law and cooperate so we can get answers to the American people.

The committee has had many problems with getting cooperation from witnesses, a situation that has resulted in charges against Steve Bannon, the potential for charges against Mark Meadows, and a vow to clam up from Alex Jones.

