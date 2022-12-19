Jan. 6 Committee Says It Has Evidence Trump and Associates Made Job Offers to Witnesses

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed on Monday that the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot obtained evidence Donald Trump and associates linked to him may have tried to influence witnesses by offering potential employment.

Lofgren delivered the revelation during the committee’s final hearing, in which they presented a collection of their findings.

During her opening statement, Lofgren highlighted the fact that Trump raised millions off of his unproven 2020 presidential election fraud claims. How this money was used, Lofgren said, is “concerning” to the committee.

Some of the funds were allegedly used to hire lawyers to influence witnesses, the congressman said. Money was used to “provide or offer employment to witnesses,” according to Lofgren.

She also claimed one witness was told by a lawyer who would not reveal who was paying for his services that she could tell the committee she did not recall certain events when she actually did.

“For example, one lawyer told a witness the witness could, in certain circumstances, tell the committee that she didn’t recall facts when she actually did recall facts,” the congresswoman said. “That lawyer also did not disclose who was paying for the lawyer’s representation despite questions from the client seeking that information.”

Lofgren said another person tied to the hearings was offered a job through “entities” allegedly linked to the former president and his “associates.”

“We learned that a client was offered potential employment that would make her, quote, financially very comfortable as the date of her testimony approached by entities that were apparently linked to Donald Trump and his associates,” she said.

The job offer was allegedly rescinded once the content of the testimony from the witness was reported, Lofgren alleged.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com