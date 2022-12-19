WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee Holds Final Meeting, to Vote on Criminal Referrals For Trump

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol will hold its final meeting on Monday.

The committee is expected to vote on whether to recommend criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. According to NPR, three charges are being considered for recommendation to the Justice Department: insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the committee, said Sunday he believes they have enough evidence to make a criminal referral against Trump.

“I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president,” Schiff told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I don’t want to telegraph too much what we’re considering, but I will say that I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws, and I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is you have to be prosecuted.”

He declined to say which referrals the committee would be making.

Trump himself railed against the committee in a post on Truth Social Sunday morning.

“The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others,” he wrote. “They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country!!!”

The conclusion of the hearings brings an end to a lengthy investigation into the attack, in which a horde of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in protest of the former president’s 2020 election loss. The mob was inspired by Trump’s false claims the election was stolen from him.

The committee is expected to release its final report on Wednesday.

The Monday hearing begins at 1 p.m. EST. Watch live above.

