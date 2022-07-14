Jan. 6 Witness Dropped Dime on Trump When He Called After Bombshell Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony, Per CNN

A witness and ex-White House staffer reported former President Donald Trump when he reached out following the bombshell testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.

January 6 Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney concluded Tuesday’s session by dropping yet another bomb, teasing next week’s hearing by revealing that “President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings.”

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice,” Cheney said.

On Wednesday night, CNN published a report — co-authored by Ryan Nobles, Dana Bash, Annie Grayer, and Zachary Cohen — that provided new details on the witness, who is a former member of the Trump White House support staff:

Former President Donald Trump tried to call a member of the White House support staff who was talking to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The support staffer was not someone who routinely communicated with the former President and was concerned about the contact, according to the sources, and informed their attorney. The call was made after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly to the committee. The White House staffer was in a position to corroborate part of what Hutchinson had said under oath, according to the sources. CNN was told the position of the witness Trump tried to call, but not the person’s name. Details about the witness Trump tried to contact have not been previously reported.

Trump’s alleged call came after the bombshell revelations of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony reportedly set off alarm bells among Trump allies and associates, and led to increased chatter that Trump could face criminal charges.

