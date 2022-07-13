‘That’s a Federal Crime’: The View Accuses Trump of ‘Witness Tampering’ After Liz Cheney Drops Hearing Bombshell

The View accused former President Donald Trump on Wednesday of committing a “federal crime” by “witness tampering” in allegedly trying to contact a witness who is expected to testify in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the committee, revealed toward the end of Tuesday’s committee hearing that “Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings.”

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call,” she continued. “Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

After playing that soundbite, co-host Sunny Hostin said “that’s a federal crime.” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg concurred and was almost speechless at what Cheney said.

“Is it important to know who it is, or is it important to know that this fool is out there calling folks?” asked Goldberg.

“It’s important to know that it’s happening,” said guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who left the Trump administration as White House Communications Director before Jan. 6.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s at least half a dozen other mid-level to junior staffers who have been called,” she added.

“It happened all through his presidency,” said Goldberg.

“That’s why he needs to be held to account. He thinks he’s above the law,” said Hostin “He got away with so much, two impeachments, no convictions. He needs to be held to account.”

Watch above, via ABC.

