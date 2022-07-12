‘I Have Never Seen Anything Like This!’ NBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur Absolutely Stunned by Blockbuster Jan. 6 Testimony

Veteran NBC News journalists Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur were stunned by “explosive” testimony at Tuesday’s January 6 hearing, each exclaiming they had “never seen anything like this!”

Tuesday’s hearing of the January 6 committee featured another several hours of breathtaking testimony, in particular the gonzo tale of an Oval Office meeting that could only be described as a steel cage match — related in a round-robin of deposition clips from insiders.

As Chairman Bennie Thompson gaveled the hearing into a 10-minute recess, a gobsmacked Mitchell told Tur “I have witnessed so many hearings going all the way back, Iran-Contra. I have never seen anything like this.”

Tur agreed “That was one of the wildest things I’ve seen, Andrea. One of the wildest things that I’ve ever seen.”

Mitchell then delivered a breathless summary of that “explosive” testimony:

The December 18th meeting in the Oval Office. Let’s recap for a moment. You’ve got Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn getting in, from a junior staffer, for a meeting with the president. As Sidney Powell testified, Pat Cipollone breaking all land speed efforts maybe 15 minutes later, getting in with Eric Hirschman, Derrick Lyons, other parts of the legitimate White House staff and simply saying to, you know, some of these people, you know, I guess it was Patrick Burke, you know, who are you and what are you doing in here? And then the president saying that they’re giving him solutions and you’re not. And the cursing, the shouting. Rudy Giuliani sitting alone in the Cabinet Room and saying he thought that was kind of cool. And then Mark Meadows, you know, being designated to walk him out down the path and make sure he didn’t sneak back into the residence. And this was in the Oval Office of the White House with the President of the United States! And then just turning to Sidney Powell, after they had pointed out that 60 plus federal judges, many appointed by Donald Trump, had ruled against her and them and that she was being appointed a special counsel with security clearances? In her mind and the president’s.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com