January 6 Committee Says It’s Received ‘Thousands of Pages of Documents’ from Agencies, Social Media Companies

Telecom and social media companies have sent the House January 6 Select Committee “thousands of pages of documents” in response to the committee’s requests as they investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The committee recently requested records from these companies for several Republican members of Congress and allies of former President Donald Trump, as part of the investigation into the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

On Thursday night the committee tweeted a statement saying they’ve gotten “thousands of pages of documents”:

These records supplement the material we’ve received from other House Committees related to their earlier probes of January 6th. The Select Committee is also aware that the National Archives has undertaken the process required by law for review of presidential records. 2/ — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 10, 2021

A statement from a committee aide to CNN says that they have been going through documents from Executive Branch agencies and the companies they requested data from.

“The majority of the social media companies are cooperating with the probe,” the statement reads. “However, we need to receive much more information and the Select Committee will use whatever tools are at our disposal to get the records we’re seeking.”

Some Republicans have threatened companies that comply with the requests, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who said if they take the House in 2022, “a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

Republicans whose data is being requested also sent letters to these companies threatening legal action.

You can watch CNN’s report above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com