Where’s the Nonstop Media Coverage of the Attack on Republican Candidate For CA Governor Larry Elder?

Republican California gubernatorial candidate and right-wing radio talk-show host Larry Elder was almost hit with an egg that was thrown by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask.

Since Elder is black, this must have received widespread media coverage, given the tendency to cover such incidents, right?

Wrong.

The attack was barely mentioned in mainstream media outlets.

During a Fox News appearance on Friday, Elder rightly said, “If I had been a Democrat, can you imagine what would have happened? It would have been talked about in Bangladesh. They would’ve called it an example of systemic racism. Because I have an ‘R’ at the end of my name, the story didn’t get nearly the kind of coverage it otherwise would have gotten.”

Outlets including The Washington Post, the Associated Press, and MSNBC ignored the incident, while The New York Times reported it in passing in an article on Wednesday not about the incident, but about Vice President Kamala Harris being in California to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). CNN made a brief mention of it at 5:39 a.m. ET on Thursday, while NPR also briefly mentioned it on Friday, according to the media monitoring service TVEyes.

As Washington Examiner media critic Becket Adams observed: “NBC News similarly buried the story Thursday in a Meet the Press news roundup. Details of the attack aren’t mentioned until the 28th paragraph. Like in the New York Times piece, the race of Elder’s assailant is conspicuously absent from NBC’s reporting — an interesting choice amid our supposed national conversation on race and racism in America.”

The Los Angeles Times, to its credit, did a report on the incident alone, and the reporter behind the piece, Julia Wick, identified the race of Elder and the woman behind the gorilla mask, who “appeared to be white.” She even noted that “ape characterizations have been used as a racist trope for centuries.”

Nonetheless, the mentioning of the incident in passing by some outlets and omission of it in most others exemplify the corrupt and biased nature of the mainstream media as shills for the left and the Democrats. They only seem to care about race when it fits a certain narrative – such as when it looks bad on a police officer – as opposed to being consistent and reporting a spade as a spade, regardless of the skin color or political or ideological affiliation of the offender or victim.

This double standard is an example of why trust in the media is so low. For far too many members of the mainstream media, they would rather promote left-wing talking points and Democratic propaganda than objectively report on newsworthy events, like a leading contender in a large state’s gubernatorial election being targeted by a potentially racially-motivated attack.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.