First son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner took part in his first coronavirus task force briefing, and the reviews from prominent figures on Twitter were mixed — between bad and worse.

President Donald Trump has introduced an element of surprise into the guest lists at his recent Covid-19 updates, spotlighting the My Pillow guy at Monday’s Rose Garden event, inviting the War on Drugs to Wednesday’s press conference, and pushing Kushner out in front for Thursday’s pandemic presser. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert on the task force, was absent from the last two briefings.

Media and political figures zeroed in on a few Kushner moments for derision — like when he said that “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.” — and another stringing together of words that scientists are still trying to decode.

There were a few running themes, among them that the United States is, in fact, made up of states with people living in them, and that Jared Kushner is a mortal threat — mixed with varying degrees of bewildered astonishment.

Please watch. When you stop trembling explain to me what the f he means. Aren’t states part of the Federal??!! #JaredKushner https://t.co/hTi6NyFKoS — Laurie David (@Laurie_David) April 3, 2020

Shocking. His use of the word, “our” , is so wrong. Mr. Kushner and the federal government work for US, citizens of the United States, who also happen to live in states. These masks in the stockpile are OUR masks, paid for by OUR money. https://t.co/l1Z74tuETc — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 3, 2020

If I’m Joe Biden, I ask voters one simple question in 2020: Do you want four more years of Jared Kushner? https://t.co/SuiLqSC1GV — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 3, 2020

‘Our’? Who the F is ‘our’? I’ve only got a BA in History but should some of us get together & explain to this epic dipshit, slumlord, grifter, bestie-of-psychopathic murderers, in his Alex P Keaton ‘does it make me look like a grownup?’ suit how Federalism actually works? Clown https://t.co/acPpWRMgAS — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) April 3, 2020

Nepotism will kill hundreds of thousands of people including people you know https://t.co/3R6aORpiLV — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 3, 2020

Still can’t wrap my head around the stupidity of this statement. Nepotism kills. https://t.co/3R6aORpiLV — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 3, 2020

I didn’t see it so let me just get this straight: Jared Kushner — who has exactly about as many qualifications for dealing with a pandemic as he did for concocting Mideast peace — was on hand to brief the American people about the #COVID19Pandemic but Dr. Fauci wasn’t? Ok then. https://t.co/I94u3dYCAB — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 2, 2020

Dear Jared Kushner of the @realDonaldTrump Administration: We are the UNITED STATES of America. The federal stockpile is reserved for all Americans living in our states, not just federal employees. Get it? https://t.co/VB4Z2YGp4J — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 3, 2020

Look, all Jared is saying is he’s trying to maximize thought leadership to revisit the deliverables while increasing output through rightsizing while pinging the staff to make sure they have enough bandwidth to leverage synergies in a results-driven way. It’s really quite simple. https://t.co/jLpXtOHGDL — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 2, 2020

“The president wanted the best people doing the best jobs,” says…Jared Kushner (!) You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/l1b1bqMCHt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2020

I’d watch a debate on public health crisis response between Jared Kushner and @RonaldKlain https://t.co/vaoaNsHt5t — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 3, 2020

This guy is an idiot https://t.co/hdnOh3dKhN — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 2, 2020

We should never have had to find out just how much of an idiot this guy is. He should never have been foisted on the world and certainly not on a nation in the midst of a dangerous pandemic. https://t.co/Jl6l97w642 — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) April 3, 2020

“Our stockpile” as in Trump stockpile. That’s why Trump keeps saying govs should call the WH for help and is bypassing FEMA. It isn’t that Kushner is idiot. It’s that he, like Trump, views all policies as mere transactions, even if with desperate govs trying to save Americans. https://t.co/LEMFO0ZSJK — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) April 3, 2020

Who the fuck else would be using it if not the states, you bloody nepotistic nitwit?!? Are you kidding me?!? https://t.co/HhBvlSuQG5 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 3, 2020

Jared didn’t buy his way into Harvard to listen to your stupid governor’s demands for “live-saving medical supplies”. That’s HIS stockpile. https://t.co/2W5iArEQue — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 2, 2020

In case you had any doubt, I think it’s abundantly clear that Jared Kurshner is going to kill us all. https://t.co/2tDqkngR5K — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 2, 2020

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has scheduled another briefing for Friday at 5 p.m. For what it’s worth, Kanye West and Kid Rock have yet to brief the nation on the coronavirus.

Watch Kushner’s remarks above via The White House.

