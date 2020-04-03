comScore

Jared Kushner Gets Roasted Alive for Coronavirus Briefing Performance: ‘This Guy is an Idiot’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 3rd, 2020, 8:25 am
First son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner took part in his first coronavirus task force briefing, and the reviews from prominent figures on Twitter were mixed — between bad and worse.

President Donald Trump has introduced an element of surprise into the guest lists at his recent Covid-19 updates, spotlighting the My Pillow guy at Monday’s Rose Garden event, inviting the War on Drugs to Wednesday’s press conference, and pushing Kushner out in front for Thursday’s pandemic presser. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert on the task force, was absent from the last two briefings.

Media and political figures zeroed in on a few Kushner moments for derision — like when he said that “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use.” — and another stringing together of words that scientists are still trying to decode.

There were a few running themes, among them that the United States is, in fact, made up of states with people living in them, and that Jared Kushner is a mortal threat — mixed with varying degrees of bewildered astonishment.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has scheduled another briefing for Friday at 5 p.m. For what it’s worth, Kanye West and Kid Rock have yet to brief the nation on the coronavirus.

Watch Kushner’s remarks above via The White House.

