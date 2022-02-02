Jeff Zucker Was ‘Facing Termination if He Didn’t Resign’ From Network, Reports Brian Stelter

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter joined CNN Newsroom Wednesday to shed further light on CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s stunning resignation, announced earlier in the day.

Zucker cited in his resignation “that he had a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he added.

Stelter noted of the relationship, that “It happens in newsrooms. As we all know from time to time. You have an anchor and producer or two reporters who end up dating and they go to bosses and disclose it.”

“So, Warner Media here is saying because they did not disclose it, that Zucker is out,” Stelter continued.

“He says he resigned,” Stelter went on. “My sense from some sources is he was facing termination if he did not resign.”

Stelter continued, “Furthermore, he said to his leadership team he wanted to stay on for the transition period to help make a smoother transition but instead Warner Media said, ‘No. You’re out today.’”

Alisyn Camerota, lamenting Zucker’s ouster, then noted she was “supposed to ask” who is taking over CNN.

“There are three co-heads of CNN as of today. Micheal Bass, Amy Entelis, and Ken Jautz are the new co-heads of CNN. These are all senior executives who have been running the network for years,” Stelter responded.

“I think we all recognize this is Zucker was larger than life leader,” Stelter concluded, praising his former boss, adding, “It’s big news not just for CNN but the news industry.”

Watch above via CNN

