Media World Stunned By Sudden Resignation of CNN Chief Jeff Zucker: ‘A Cable-News Cataclysm’

Jeff Zucker, the head of CNN and CEO of NBCUniversal announced his resignation in an email to staff on Wednesday – leaving the media world stunned.

Zucker wrote in his resignation letter:

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

2021 proved a rough year for CNN as it ended the year in a solid third place in the ratings, having fired its top-rated host Chris Cuomo for his role in helping his brother, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), fight off sexual harassment allegations.

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter tweeted out the shocking news, immediately sparking reactions from across the political spectrum.

Former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith noted, “The Cuomo blast radius is incredible.” Washington Post’s media critic Eric Wemple added, “This is a cable-news cataclysm.”

Others were quick to pounce on Zucker’s management of CNN. Vox’s Ian Millhiser wrote, “I feel like Jeff Zucker has done an objectively terrible job of running CNN. Its ratings are in the toilet. And I have no idea who they view as their target audience, or even if it has occurred to them to target a particular audience.”

The Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel reacted, joking, “Now how is Trump gonna get elected again??”

Below are an assortment of more reactions from across the media world:

