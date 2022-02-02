Jeff Zucker, the head of CNN and CEO of NBCUniversal announced his resignation in an email to staff on Wednesday – leaving the media world stunned.

Zucker wrote in his resignation letter:

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

2021 proved a rough year for CNN as it ended the year in a solid third place in the ratings, having fired its top-rated host Chris Cuomo for his role in helping his brother, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), fight off sexual harassment allegations.

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter tweeted out the shocking news, immediately sparking reactions from across the political spectrum.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

.@brianstelter reads a statement from Allison Gollust, the colleague who was having a consensual relationship with Jeff Zucker: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently our relationship changed during Covid.” pic.twitter.com/Cd13FR1pBB — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 2, 2022

Former New York Times media columnist Ben Smith noted, “The Cuomo blast radius is incredible.” Washington Post’s media critic Eric Wemple added, “This is a cable-news cataclysm.”

The Cuomo blast radius is incredible — Ben Smith (@benyt) February 2, 2022

Others were quick to pounce on Zucker’s management of CNN. Vox’s Ian Millhiser wrote, “I feel like Jeff Zucker has done an objectively terrible job of running CNN. Its ratings are in the toilet. And I have no idea who they view as their target audience, or even if it has occurred to them to target a particular audience.”

I feel like Jeff Zucker has done an objectively terrible job of running CNN. Its ratings are in the toilet. And I have no idea who they view as their target audience, or even if it has occurred to them to target a particular audience. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 2, 2022

The Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel reacted, joking, “Now how is Trump gonna get elected again??”

Now how is Trump gonna get elected again?? https://t.co/oqE4LrYvmt — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 2, 2022

Below are an assortment of more reactions from across the media world:

Amazing. Just amazing. Clown News Network https://t.co/pbcWk7W7vb — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2022

A holy crap story: CNN president Jeff Zucker announces his sudden resignation after not initially disclosing a “consensual relationship” with his “closest colleague” https://t.co/3bp1UBdXl4 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 2, 2022

Jeff Zucker is one of the most morally bankrupt people alive and one of the most responsible for the deterioration of political media. He chose to treat the existence of a multi-racial liberal democracy as less important than getting himself even more rich. Good fucking riddance https://t.co/YXIv2tCTrO — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) February 2, 2022

I was telling you all about @cnn‘s Jeff Zucker’s extramarital workplace affair a month ago. https://t.co/91qm13iX21 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 2, 2022

what a total mess. feel sorry for all the quality news people. He botched Cuomo and helped put Trump on the map. Good riddance. https://t.co/yab02Azl7w — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 2, 2022

A CNNer having an inappropriate sexual relationship?

No one, especially at CNN should be “stunned” https://t.co/X7ogSwawEQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 2, 2022

