Jen Psaki Dismisses Tucker Carlson’s NSA Spying Claim During Air Force One Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claim that the National Security Agency is spying on him in an effort to destroy his show.

Carlson made the claim — which to date has not been mentioned or reported by any Fox News reporter — on Monday night, and by Tuesday morning, Psaki was being asked to coment on the claim during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

“Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on US citizens by the NSA, and is Tucker Carlson one of them?” a reporter asked Psaki.

Psaki dismissed the claim as best she could, replying “Well, the NSA has, I think you are well aware, everyone’s aware, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So that is their purview, but beyond that I would point you to the intelligence community.”

So as long as Tucker Carlson is on U.S. soil and refraining from aiding foreign threats, he appears to be in the clear. But that’s just what you’d expect them to say, isn’t it?

