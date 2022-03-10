Jen Psaki Rips ‘Horrific’ Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘It’s A Form Of Bullying’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ripped Florida’s so-called “Don’t say gay” bill, calling it “a form of bullying.”

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, New York Post White House correspondent Steven Nelson tried to put President Joe Biden on the spot for his vote on an amendment to a larger 1994 education bill, comparing it to the Florida law that has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” and widely picked up by media coverage.

Psaki shifted the focus of the question away from “views and comments from 25 years ago” and onto the “horrific” bill:

MR. NELSON: Regarding the Florida bill: In 1994, when many of us in this room were in school, President Biden actually voted for a much broader restriction that banned federal funds from being used for, quote, “the promotion of homosexuality as a positive lifestyle alternative.”

Why did he do that? And can you describe how his thinking has evolved over the years?

MS. PSAKI: Well, I think that you have seen the President speak passionately about his view that a bill like this — a bill that would discriminate against families, against kids, put these kids in a position of not getting the support they need at a time where that’s exactly what they need — is discriminatory. It’s a form of bullying. It is horrific. I mean, the President has spoken to that.

In terms of his views and comments from 25 years ago, I think the most important question now is: Why are Florida leaders deciding they need to discriminate against kids who are members of the LGBTQI community? What prompts them to do that? Is it meanness? Is it wanting to make kids have more difficult times in school, in their communities? I would pose that question to them, and we can talk about it more tomorrow if you get an answer.

MR. NELSON: Was there a reason he supported the same policy, though, in the ’90s when we were all in school?

MS. PSAKI: I think what’s important to note here is how outspoken the President has been against discrimination against kids, against members of the LGBTQI+ community. And what we’re looking at here is a bill that would propagate misinformed, hateful policies and impact children…

So that’s the question I hope — maybe you can pose that to some of the leaders in Florida. Maybe they’ll return your phone calls. And I’ll look forward to having a conversation with you.