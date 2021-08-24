White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday it is the Biden administration’s “expectation” is Afghans being evacuated “should be able” to get to the airport in Kabul – despite the Taliban saying they won’t allow Afghans to get to the airport.

“Our expectation and what we will continue to convey directly through a ranger of channels we have, is that the individuals, the Special Immigrant Visa Applicants, those who are eligible, those who we are facilitating their departure, will be able to reach the airport,” she said during the White House press briefing.

Psaki’s comments come as the U.S. military has reportedly began evacuating its troops from Afghanistan as President Joe Biden is determined to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuating all U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The Taliban, which controls Afghanistan, has reportedly prevented Americans and Afghan allies from reaching the Kabul airport.

