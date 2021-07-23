Jen Psaki Says ‘We Certainly Support’ Cleveland Indians Changing Name to Guardians

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the White House “certainly support[s]” the Cleveland Indians changing the team name to the Guardians.

The MLB team made the announcement with a Tom Hanks-narrated video on Friday morning, saying in a statement “Hearing firsthand the stories and experiences of Native American people, we gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them.”

One of the loudest criticisms thus far has come from former President Donald Trump, who called it a “disgrace” and claimed “the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country.”

One reporter asked Psaki about the news and the former president’s statement.

“We certainly support their change of name,” Psaki said. “We may be on the other side of the president — former president — on that front, I would guess. I haven’t seen his tweet, or however he’s communicating these days.”

You can watch above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com