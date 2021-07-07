Jen Psaki Weighs in on Sha’Carri Richardson Being Forced Out of Olympics Entirely: ‘It Does Stink’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki weighed in on the news that track star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics at all, and praised the superstar sprinter on behalf of President Joe Biden.

Richardson’s suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency left open the possibility that she could compete in the 4 x 100-meter relay event, which falls outside the 30-day window of the suspension. But on Tuesday, U.S.A. Track and Field announced that Richardson will be excluded from the games entirely.

“We learned overnight she will not be running in the relay either. And that’s beyond the rules,” CNN anchor John Berman told Psaki during an interview on CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning. “US Track and Field could have included her in the relay.”

“So I’m wondering if the president, or you for that matter, have an opinion on that. Doesn’t that just stink?” Berman asked.

“It does stink, John. And I don’t think there’s a better definition of it,” Psaki said. “And you know, she’s someone — as an Olympic-obsessed person myself, I know the president watches closely — who is inspiring, she had lost her mother, she had gone through a tragedy, and she’s also the fastest woman in the world.”

“And I think she is sending a message to a lot of little girls out there: You can do this,” Psaki continued. “And so it’s sad to see this be the end. It’s not the end, I should say, it’s maybe the beginning of her story.”

“We know the rules are where they are, maybe we should take another look at them,” Psaki added, echoing the president’s comments over the weekend.

“We certainly have to respect the role of the US anti-doping agency and the US Olympic committee and their decisions they make, but it is sad and we do wish her luck and look forward to seeing her running as the fastest woman in the world for years to come,” Psaki said, again walking the line between praising Richardson and deferring to the decisions of independent athletic organizations.

Watch above via CNN.

