Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Take on Police Brutality in Major Battleground State Ad: ‘We Can’t Turn Away’

The Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is releasing a new ad in battleground states that takes on police brutality, as part of what the campaign says is part of a media blitz that will spend $45 million this week alone.

In the ad, entitled “We’re Listening,” Biden and Harris talk about the toll of police violence on Black Americans.

“Why, in this nation, do Black Americans wake up knowing that they can lose their life in the course of just living it?” former Vice President Biden says at the beginning of the spot.

“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality, from injustice, from racism in all of its manifestations,” Senator Harris says.

“We have to let people know that we not only understand their struggle, but we understand the fact that they deserve to be treated with dignity. We’ve got to know we’re listening,” Biden says, as the ad goes on to list some of the ticket’s plans for reform.

According to a campaign press release, the spot “begins airing today digitally in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and will begin airing this weekend on national cable channels and top battleground markets.”

The release goes on to say that This is the latest ad that was created to send a message to Black voters that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a plan to build America back better. ‘We’re Listening’ is part of the campaign’s general election ongoing paid media program, with $45 million being invested in broadcast, radio, and digital this week alone.”

The ad comes on the heels of the Biden campaign’s announcement of a record-breaking $364.5 million fundraising haul in August, and a raft of battleground polls showing President Donald Trump trailing significantly in many key states.

Watch the ad above via Biden for President.

