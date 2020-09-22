comScore

Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Is Endorsing Him

By Josh FeldmanSep 22nd, 2020, 6:38 pm

Joe Biden prematurely announced an endorsement from Cindy McCain during a Tuesday fundraiser.

McCain featured in a small part of the Democratic National Convention weeks ago — in a video about her late husband John McCain’s years of friendship with Biden.

The video did not feature an explicit endorsement of Biden, but the Democratic presidential nominee let it slip Tuesday that she will be endorsing him soon, citing the recent Atlantic report about President Donald Trump’s alleged comments disparaging fallen soldiers:

