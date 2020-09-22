Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Is Endorsing Him

Joe Biden prematurely announced an endorsement from Cindy McCain during a Tuesday fundraiser.

McCain featured in a small part of the Democratic National Convention weeks ago — in a video about her late husband John McCain’s years of friendship with Biden.

The video did not feature an explicit endorsement of Biden, but the Democratic presidential nominee let it slip Tuesday that she will be endorsing him soon, citing the recent Atlantic report about President Donald Trump’s alleged comments disparaging fallen soldiers:

NEW: Cindy McCain is endorsing Joe Biden, according to Joe Biden “Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is first time ever is endorsing me because of…(Trump’s comments on soldiers that) they’re losers, they’re suckers” — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 22, 2020

Joe Biden said at a fundraiser just now that Cindy McCain is endorsing him for the first time ever "because of what he talks about with my son, John and others who were heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they were losers, suckers, suckers." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 22, 2020

