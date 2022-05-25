Joe Scarborough Lashes Out at Media Who Were ‘Sh*tty’ About Biden’s Uvalde Speech: ‘Just Twisted People’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough went off on media figures and others who said “shitty things” about President Joe Biden over his remarks about the tragic mass murder of children in Uvalde, Texas.

As news of the massacre at Robb Elementary School was still developing, a visibly shaken President Biden addressed the nation from the White House to decry the violence, and issue a call to action.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough lashed out at critics of the president who slammed him after the speech, without naming the likes of Tucker Carlson and others.

He began by speaking emotionally about Fred Guttenberg, who was unwillingly thrust into activism by the murder of his daughter Jaime Guttenberg in the Parkland massacre.

“She was my daughter’s age and I think she would have graduated this year, maybe last year, this year. But I mean, the human toll of this,” Scarborough said. Jaime Guttenberg died several months before her 15th birthday.

Scarborough then talked about Biden’s speech, and lashed out at those critics, as well as at former President Donald Trump and his “cowardly” Republican Party:

And again, as President Biden said, I thought he did an extraordinary job last night. And I really do. I feel sorry for those who actually saw that and were actually forced to say something really shitty about him after he did it. I mean, that that’s how they make their money. It really makes me really sad for them, that they have that dark of a soul, that they’re that twisted. But they did. All over the Internet, all over TV, they’re just twisted people. But as President Biden said last night, the carnage, it not only, this American carnage… yeah, Donald, you get that one right. You got that one right. This is American carnage brought on by you and your party. President Biden was right. This impacts not just the parents in the most horrific of ways. It destroys the lives of brothers, of sisters, of best friends, of neighbors, of aunts and uncles, grandparents, communities. It’s violence against entire families, entire communities, and just entire well, the entire country. And you look at these individual cases like Fred, who we’re going to be talking to later on. They don’t get the graduation. They don’t get the marriage. They don’t get the grandkids. They don’t get life playing out naturally the way it’s supposed to play out. Because this keeps happening and just keeps happening, because legislators and the Republican Party are cowards.

Watch above via MSNBC.

