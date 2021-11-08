MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on Monday for mask mandates to persist in years ahead, particularly on airplanes.

He made the comment during a panel discussion with JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes. “I’ve said it before, I hate wearing masks,” Scarborough said. “I just hate them. At the same time, it’s been really nice not having the flu for a couple years now. When I’m outside, I’m not going to wear a mask unless people are completely crowded around.

“We’ve flown so many years and you hear somebody coughing and sneezing and you’re like I’m going to have the flu and halftime you did,” he added. “That is a great thing that – and it is one place where, man, if I can go another year and a half, two years without the flu, I’ll put that mask on in a plane where are whether I like it or not.”

Hayes boasted to the panel that JetBlue was at the forefront of airline rules requiring masks. “We were the first airline in the U.S. to require masking, before there was a mandate,” Hayes said. “I think, actually, it created more confidence in our industry. It gave people a confidence in flying.”

Masks on airplanes have been a point of lingering contention after the Covid-19 pandemic, with disagreements leading to conflict and beatdowns between passengers and crew members. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in May that he considered the federal requirement “a matter of respect,” indicating he had no plans to end the mandate.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com