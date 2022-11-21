John Oliver Absolutely Destroys Elon Musk in Scorching 7-Minute Monologue: He’s ‘Decimated His Staff and Degraded His Product’

John Oliver destroyed Elon Musk during his Sunday monologue over the tech giant’s takeover of Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on the Sunday edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver broke down the latest news surrounding Musk’s reign as CEO, including his haphazard behavior.

“It has now been three weeks since it was taken over by Elon Musk, a man who answers the question, what if Willy Wonka benefited from apartheid?” Oliver joked, calling the takeover a “total mess.”

“Many of the worst people on Twitter seem to take Elon’s arrival as a sign that the brakes were now off. With one analysis finding the use of a racial slur spiking nearly 500% in the 12 hours after his deal was finalized. Which is pretty shocking even for a website where a regular trending topic is sometimes just ‘The Jews,’ that happens constantly,” he continued.

“You’ll log in and see 30,000 people tweeting about ‘The Jews’ on a Tuesday afternoon, and you do not want to click to find out why,” Oliver said.

As the monologue continued, Oliver went after the haphazard guidance Musk has given to remaining Twitter employees.

“Now, Musk has gotten rid of more than half the staff — at times, seemingly targeting any workers who’d criticized him,” Oliver said. “And at one point engineers were asked to print out their recent code contributions so that they could be evaluated, which is not only not how you traditionally evaluate code, it’s also a security risk, which is presumably why engineers were then quickly told to shred their printouts.”

Oliver joked that Musk’s purchase of the platform was a desperate attempt “to be perceived as cool.”

“Who knows what’s gonna happen from here. Elon certainly doesn’t seem to, he’s decimated his staff and degraded his product and sure he could try and sell what’s left of Twitter or he could continue functioning worse than before, at his free-for-all digital clown town,” he began.

“But while the potential collapse of this site has been sad for the workers and for those who have relied on it, there is undeniably something a little satisfying about a guy who was so desperate to be perceived as cool and funny on the internet, that he paid $44 billion to make it happen, only to discover that he still somehow couldn’t afford it. Let that one sink in,” Oliver concluded, referencing Musk brining in a sink with him on his first day as the owner of Twitter.

Listen above via Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

