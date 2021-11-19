Jonathan Turley Says Coverage of Facts in Rittenhouse Case ‘Causes Rage’ in Society: ‘It Comes from the Media’

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley on Friday faulted the media for provoking rage related to the Kyle Rittenhouse case over the past year.

“I do think one of the lessons we are taking from this case is a certain degree of recklessness in the coverage,” Turley said in an afternoon interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “Many people watching the trial were surprised that there were these countervailing facts, that Rittenhouse did not shoot [Joseph] Rosenbaum — while he was running away — in the back. They were surprised to find out that he was working that day to take graffiti off of buildings or that he was invited to protect that business. And that’s a dangerous disconnect for society. That’s what causes rage, and it comes from the media.”

A Kenosha, Wisconsin jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on Friday on five counts related to wounding Gaige Grosskreutz while killing both Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during unrest in the city last year. Turley blamed the prosecutors, in part, for grotesquely underwhelming the jury.

“There was evidence that was withheld,” Turley said. “There were questions as to how the prosecution had stated the facts. All of that is troubling in this hothouse of public opinion. I think that pressure did invade the courtroom, I think it affected the prosecution and quite frankly, I think it undermined the prosecution.”

“They rushed to bring charges against him,” he continued, “and then when the case started to fall apart, they seemed to become more and more desperate and they started to cut corners and make errors. At the end, I think the prosecution had no credibility at all with the jury.”

You can watch Turley’s comments above, via Fox News.

