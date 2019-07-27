comScore

Journalists and Media Figures Call Out Racism in Trump’s Attack on Elijah Cummings

By Tommy ChristopherJul 27th, 2019, 12:25 pm

Prominent journalists and media figures were quick to point out the racist dimension of President Donald Trump‘s attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings, whom he called a “brutal bully,” and whose district — which includes Baltimore — a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

On Saturday morning, Trump wrote, in a series of tweets, “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA……….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump continued. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place”.

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!” he concluded.

To varying degrees, journalists — including White House correspondents — and other media figures called out Trump’s attack as racist.

CNN host Brian Stelter took a passive-aggressive approach, pointing out the broad cross-section of areas that comprise Cummings’ district.

Like CNN’s Victor Blackwell did in an emotional commentary, The Washington Post’s Phil Rucker connected Trump’s attack with others he has made on legislators of color.

The New York Times’ Peter Baker noted, in a quoted article, that Trump “has a history of characterizing black areas or African nations in terms like ‘filthy.’” Others noted similar trends.

Several journalists pointed out that Trump’s attack consisted of the same America-bashing that he has falsely accused others of, including The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Others were more direct, by degrees.


Recent polls have found that a solid majority of Americans believe that Trump is a racist.

