comScore

Journos, Media Twitter Call Out Mark Halperin Getting Book Deal After Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Josh FeldmanAug 18th, 2019, 12:53 pm

You may remember Mark Halperin was dumped by Showtime and NBC after multiple sexual harassment allegations against him came out. Media observers have noticed that Halperin has been attempting a comeback of sorts, and now he has his first major project lined up since those allegations.

Halperin has signed a book deal, Politico Playbook reports, and apparently spoke to over 75 Democratic strategists for his book How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take. (Your mileage may vary on how much you trust the strategic advice of people who didn’t foresee the bad optics of doing these interviews.)

Publisher Judith Regan said in a statement, “I do not in any way, shape, or form condone any harm done by one human being to another. I have also lived long enough to believe in the power of forgiveness, second chances, and offering a human being a path to redemption. HOW TO BEAT TRUMP is an important, thoughtful book, and I hope everyone has a chance to read it.”

A sizable chunk of Media Twitter reacted with varying degrees of stunned and critical reactions, and calling out the Democratic strategists he talked to for participating:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: