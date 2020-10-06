JUST IN: Biden Crushes Trump by 16 Points, Hits 57 Percent in CNN Poll Taken During Trump’s Personal Covid Crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit 57 percent support among likely voters in a CNN poll taken between Thursday — when President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 — and Sunday, while Trump was still hospitalized, apart from the odd joyride.

Contracting the coronavirus doesn’t appear to have benefited Trump, if a new CNN/SSRS poll is to be believed. The bulk of the survey was taken after Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard Marine One the following day.

Among likely voters, Biden holds a whopping 16 point advantage, with 57 percent support to Trump’s 41 percent. And Trump did not fare any better among registered voters, although Biden’s support ticked down to 56 percent in that sample.

Trump held a slim lead over Biden with men — 49 percent to 47 percent — but among women, Biden more than doubled Trump’s support with 66 percent to only 32 percent for Trump. Biden also leads Trump by 4 points among white voters, but nearly tripled Trump’s support among voters of color at 72 percent to Trump’s 25 percent.

And Biden leads Trump on every issue polled, including a slim 2-point advantage on the economy:

Likely voters broadly prefer Biden over Trump on a number of issues that voters consider critically important in the race, including the coronavirus outbreak (59% prefer Biden, 38% Trump), health care (59% to 39%), racial inequality in America (62% to 36%), nominations to the Supreme Court (57% to 41%) and crime and safety (55% to 43%). The two are about even over who would better handle the economy (50% say Biden, 48% Trump), similar to where they have been among registered voters in recent polling.

The huge margin may raise red flags that this poll could be an outlier, but it’s also similar to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last week that showed Biden leading by 14.

