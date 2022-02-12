JUST IN: Biden Warns Putin Invading Will Cause ‘Widespread Human Suffering’ — Peace Still Possible But So Are ‘Other Scenarios’

President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone Saturday, and warned him of the price Russia will pay for aggression in Ukraine.

As Putin amasses troops at the Ukrainian border and tensions ratchet higher and higher, the White House has released a readout of Biden’s call with Putin (statement via email):

February 12, 2022 Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia. President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios.

The White House announced the call Friday night, and updated the press pool Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, a White House official conformed the call in a statement sent to Mediaite.

“President Biden and President Putin of Russia will be speaking on Saturday morning. Russia proposed a call Monday. The White House counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted,” the official said.

And on Saturday morning, a pool report confirmed when the call began:

Date: February 12, 2022 at 11:19:37 AM EST In-town pool report #1 Happy Saturday everyone. Passing along on background from the White House: President Biden’s secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04 EST.

The official readout of the call was sent just before 1 p.m.

The call comes less than 24 hours after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed reporters on the roiling situation in Ukraine.

