JUST IN: Bill and Melinda Gates Announce They’re Separating After 27 Years

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they are ending their marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” their statement reads.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” it continues. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

