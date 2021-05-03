comScore JUST IN: Bill and Melinda Gates Announce They’re Separating After 27 Years

By Josh FeldmanMay 3rd, 2021, 4:53 pm

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they are ending their marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” their statement reads.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” it continues. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

