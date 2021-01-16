JUST IN: Capitol Police Arrest Man With Fake Inaugural ID, a Handgun, and 500 Rounds of Ammo

The Capitol Police arrested a man for possession of a handgun and over 500 rounds of ammunitions after he presented fake inaugural credentials at a police checkpoint in Washington, DC.

CNN reports that the man, Wesley Allen Beeler, was taken into custody Friday night:

US Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man as he attempted to pass through a police checkpoint in downtown Washington, DC, Friday with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, according to a police report and a law enforcement source briefed on the situation. The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. when Wesley Allen Beeler pulled his pick-up truck to a police vehicle checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE, just north of the Capitol building, the source told CNN. Beeler, from Front Royal, Virginia, presented officers with what was described as an unauthorized inauguration credential.

Beeler reportedly surrendered his firearm voluntarily when police asked if he had any weapons. The cops recovered 509 rounds from the truck.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported the incident on the air Saturday afternoon as he described enhanced security measures that are being taken in the District following the deadly Capitol insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump, and ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

