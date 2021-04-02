JUST IN: CDC Announces Fully Vaccinated People are Cleared to Travel

Fully vaccinated people are free to travel domestically and overseas with little precautions except wearing a mask in public, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The new guidance from the agency states that fully vaccinated Americans are exempt from Covid-19 tests before and after travel and do not have to quarantine “unless the destination requires it.” However, the CDC still recommends that fully vaccinated travelers closely monitor their symptoms and isolate accordingly if symptoms develop.

The United States continues to make progress in Covid-19 vaccinations, with 50 percent of Americans 65 and older fully vaccinated. The guidelines come as more Americans feel comfortable traveling. The Transportation Security Administration reported more than 1.5 million travelers going through airports on Thursday, an increase of 400 percent since its lowest point in the pandemic in April, according to the TSA.

