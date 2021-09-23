BREAKING: FBI Issues Arrest Warrant For Brian Laundrie

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, 23, in connection with the death of his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito’s body was found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross country road trip to several national parks, but Laundrie returned to his native Florida alone.

Laundrie disappeared soon after, triggering a manhunt in Florida.

According to a report in the New York Post, a coworker of Laundrie’s said he once bragged about surviving in the wilderness for six weeks on just crackers.

“He is well versed in spending a long time in the woods and living off nearly nothing,” said the coworker.

Watch above via Fox News.

