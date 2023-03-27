JUST IN: Netanyahu Announces Temporary Delay of Judicial Overhaul to ‘Avoid Civil War’ In Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Israel on Monday night and in a dramatic speech announced he would delay his judicial overhaul effort in order to “avoid civil war.”

Netanyahu’s government, which includes far-right elements, has sought in recent months to pass legislation that would give his government control over who is appointed to the Israeli Supreme Court and the ability to bypass any ruling from the high court with a simple majority vote.

The legislation has led to weeks-long mass protests and domestic turmoil, culminating in a national strike Monday that paralyzed the country.

“When there’s an option to avoid civil war through dialogue, I take a time off for dialogue,” Netanyahu said on Monday. He added that “out of national responsibility” he is delaying the final steps of passing the bill until the next Knesset session after Passover in April.

Netanyahu also struck a defiant tone claiming that the bill will still pass in one form or another and that an “extremist minority” is “tearing Israel apart.”

This is a developing story…

