JUST IN: Trump Raised $210 Million in August, Dwarfed By Biden’s $364 Million Haul

President Donald Trump raised $210 million in August, a high for his campaign — which is still dwarfed by former Vice President Joe Biden’s $364 million dog days haul.

Amid reports of a cash crunch, Trump’s campaign gave Fox News an exclusive first look at the good news-bad news results for August:

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee raked in $210 million in August, an impressive haul that marks their biggest month to date – though still short of the record-smashing amount Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Democrats brought in during the same time period. The Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee announced last week that they had brought in an unprecedented $364.5 million in August. A senior Trump campaign official told Fox News on Wednesday that the campaign, all told, has raised more than $1.3 billion since the beginning. The campaign’s cash-on-hand figure was not clear.

Biden’s campaign announced their massive take a week ago, and the Trump campaign’s announcement cones on the heels of reporting that Trump may contribute up to $100 million to his own campaign.

