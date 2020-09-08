President Donald Trump has reportedly been weighing whether to invest up to $100 million of his own money in his 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump “has talked about the idea with multiple people, though he hasn’t yet committed to any self-funding,” according to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg.

“Trump has sought advice about whether he should self-fund as he scrutinizes heavy spending by his team earlier this year that failed to push him ahead of the former vice president in the polls,” Bloomberg reported, noting that Democrats and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “have recently raised more than Trump and his allies.”

Bloomberg also claimed that Trump’s advisers currently have “mixed views” over the president potentially infusing the campaign with his own money, “with some saying that his reelection effort has enough cash.”

The Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told Bloomberg in a statement, “President Trump’s fundraising is breaking records and we are paying close attention to the budget, allowing us to invest twice as much from now until Election Day than we did in 2016.”

Trump appeared to respond to the report on Tuesday, tweeting, “My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus. Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago – & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY!”

