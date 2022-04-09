JUST IN: Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Organizer Agrees to Cooperate with Jan. 6 Criminal Investigation

Activist and Trump rally organizer Ali Alexander has agreed to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Alexander planned multiple rallies following the election, including the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally that inspired the attack. Now he’s agreed to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the attack:

Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of pro-Trump events after the 2020 election, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the attack on the Capitol last year, the first high-profile political figure known to have offered assistance to the government’s newly expanded criminal inquiry. Speaking through a lawyer, Mr. Alexander said on Friday that he had recently received a subpoena from a federal grand jury that is seeking information on several broad categories of people connected to pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington after the election. In a statement from the lawyer, Mr. Alexander said he was taking “a cooperative posture” with the Justice Department’s investigation but did not know what useful information he could give. He also disavowed anyone who took part in or planned violence on Jan. 6. While it remains unclear what Mr. Alexander might tell the grand jury, he was intimately involved in the sprawling effort to mount political protests challenging the results of the election, and had contacts with other organizers, extremist groups, members of Congress and, according to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, White House officials during the period after Election Day.

Mr. Alexander has already been deposed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, and will now offer testimony to the DoJ probe.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been under pressure recently to heat up his investigation, and responded to critics last week by telling reporters that “the only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing. That means we follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com