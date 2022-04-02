WATCH: Biden AG Merrick Garland Hits Back at Critics Who Want More Criminal Action on Pro-Trump Insurrection

Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked to respond to critics of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department over its handling of the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Garland spoke at a press conference billed as an announcement of a “Superseding Indictment Charging 12 in Gun-Running Conspiracy to Supply Firearms to Gang Members in Chicago,” during which he took questions from reporters.

At the last minute, Garland was asked about the pressure and the criticism, some of which emanates from Democrats on the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, that the department is taking too much time or investigating too narrowly.

Garland delivered a simple and firm response:

REPORTER: I’m sorry to ask an off-topic question, but there’s been so much criticism of the Justice Department around the January 6 investigation, and a lot of people trying to pressure the department to either work faster or even to investigate specific individuals. How would you respond to that pressure, and to those critics? AG GARLAND: Look, the only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing. That means we follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Thanks, everyone.

The exchange came as CNN was reporting that the investigation has reached a “new level”:

REID: CNN has learned the Justice Department has expanded its investigation to gather information about fundraising and organizing for the political rally that preceded the attack on the capital, as well as efforts to subvert the Electoral College vote. We learned that subpoenas were issued by a grand jury in Washington in recent weeks to get more evidence on these issues. It shows a new stage of the investigation. And, Wolf, it confirms that federal prosecutors are at least looking into a more well-connected political circle. BLITZER: So, clearly, this investigation is moving onto a new level, right? REID: Exactly.

Watch above via The Department of Justice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com