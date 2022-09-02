JUST IN: White House Correspondent John Harwood Leaving CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Friday he is leaving the network.

He tweeted, “personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues I’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Harwood has come under fire, especially from conservatives, for an anti-Trump bias. As a moderator during a 2015 GOP presidential primary debate on CNBC, where he worked prior to CNN, he and his fellow questioners were accused of being biased against the GOP. Emails released in 2016 showed a close relationship between Harwood and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Some Twitter users expressed their thanks and well wishes to Harwood.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com