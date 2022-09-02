JUST IN: White House Correspondent John Harwood Leaving CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Friday he is leaving the network.
He tweeted, “personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues I’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”
personal news:
today’s my last day at CNN
proud of the work
thanks to my colleagues
i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN
look forward to figuring out what’s next
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022
Harwood has come under fire, especially from conservatives, for an anti-Trump bias. As a moderator during a 2015 GOP presidential primary debate on CNBC, where he worked prior to CNN, he and his fellow questioners were accused of being biased against the GOP. Emails released in 2016 showed a close relationship between Harwood and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.
Some Twitter users expressed their thanks and well wishes to Harwood.
Thank you for all you do. We need you out there.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 2, 2022
Congrats on a great run there. Excited to see where the next run leads you.
— Mo Elleithee 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@MoElleithee) September 2, 2022
All the best moving forward John.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 2, 2022
You are a total pro, Harwood. Thanks for all you do to keep us informed.
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 2, 2022
All the best to you, @JohnJHarwood. You are a great journalist. I’m sorry you have been sacrificed on the altar of @CNN‘s desecration. https://t.co/2Tl39a8Xdc
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 2, 2022
You’re one of the best there is. https://t.co/ABn4lEAVrL
— Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) September 2, 2022
One of the best in the biz. We will miss you @JohnJHarwood! https://t.co/gtKzQEmbNC
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) September 2, 2022
This is sad. You are a class act thx John!
— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) September 2, 2022
Meanwhile, conservatives cheered Harwood’s departure.
Another one bites the dust.
Chris Licht is really collecting heads (figuratively). https://t.co/7MmkPWrzbk
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2022
YESSS! 🎉🎉
CNN boss Chris Licht has struck again! You love to see it! https://t.co/kFuvARaQGX
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 2, 2022
Never forget that when Harwood moderated one of the 2016 Republican debates, he was caught emailing with John Podesta about which questions he should ask to the candidates.
Good riddance to one of the worst liberal hacks in all of media. https://t.co/vV0ow7sA26
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2022
You’re a hack with zero journalistic integrity
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 2, 2022
You’re one of the biggest hacks in the business. Good riddance
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 2, 2022
very cool!
— Matt Palumbo 🇺🇸 (@MattPalumbo12) September 2, 2022
Absolute hack. Gave zero value to the public.
— ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) September 2, 2022
Good. Now maybe CNN will put an actual journalist on. https://t.co/T0UJae44NY
— Jason Beisel (@JasonBeisel) September 2, 2022
—
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com