Kara Swisher Grills Jen Psaki Over Lack of Republicans on New MSNBC Show: ‘What’s the Problem?’

Podcast host Kara Swisher grilled MSNBC host Jen Psaki over the lack of Republicans appearing as guests on her new show.

On the Monday edition of Swisher’s podcast On with Kara Swisher, the host was joined by Psaki to discuss her new show and the current state of American politics. During their conversation, Swisher pressed Psaki about the fact that she has only featured Democrats on her show during its first four episodes.

“Hakeem Jeffries was your first guest. You spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in your first episode. Those are all Democrats. Do you think about putting more Republicans on?” Swisher asked.

“Yes, I’m all for it. Governors — members of Congress,” Psaki replied.

“Okay. What’s the problem?” Swisher said, unimpressed.

“There’s not a problem. I mean, people have to agree to come on the show, of course. But we have had conversations with a number of Republicans. I do wanna have Republicans on the show,” Psaki insisted.

Psaki said building trust was a big part of booking people so that guests know “you’re gonna have a real valid conversation.”

“I’ve only had four shows — So I don’t know that we’re like a full totality yet, but I do and I will and would like to have Republicans on,” Psaki repeated.

“All right, but four shows and no Republicans is…” Swisher said, before asking Psaki to name three Republicans she would like to have on.

“I’d love to have Mitt Romney. I’d love to have Mike McCaul, the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee. I’d love to have, I mean, listen, if Kevin McCarthy wants to come on the show, I have a lot of questions for him,” Psaki replied.

“I’m not really afraid of being a forum for propaganda, cause I’m gonna call that out. But I know there’s certain people who are not gonna come on the show and that’s fine, in all likelihood. But I do think a healthy part of not just democracy, but frankly not to be old school about government — is having disagreements,” Psaki said.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

