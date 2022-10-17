Kari Lake Claims CNN ‘Turned Down’ Her Audio in Interview Where She Refused to Say She Will Accept Election Result

Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, accused CNN on Sunday afternoon of having “turned-down” her audio “on several occasions” during an interview with Dana Bash.

Bash asked Lake repeatedly if she would accept the results of her November election. Lake responded by accusing her opponent Katie Hobbs of being a racist in response and as Bash pushed again, Lake replied, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

“If you lose, will you accept that?” Bash pushed again.

“I’m going to win the election and accept that result,” Lake repeated, adding, “The people will never support and vote for a coward like Katie Hobbs.”

After the interview aired live, Lake posted to Twitter, saying, “Here is my FULL interview with @DanaBashCNN on @CNNSotu this morning.”

“For some reason @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking. Thankfully, I was recording the audio separately. This version allows you to fully hear my answers,” Lake added, posting a link to the same clip on Rumble.

While there did appear to be audio issues with the CNN interview, which also appear in Lake’s version, both Bash and Lake could be heard clearly. Lake appeared on the network via Skype which relies on a strong internet connection.

Hi Ms. Lake. Here is your full live interview on CNN. As you can see, there were no audio issues. Thank you for joining us this morning.https://t.co/6PqxyICGa3 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 16, 2022

CNN replied to Lake’s tweet, writing, “Hi Ms. Lake. Here is your full live interview on CNN. As you can see, there were no audio issues. Thank you for joining us this morning.”

Headlines about the interview focused on Lake’s refusal to accept her election results in the case she were to lose, comments which were compared to former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Kari Lake is a continuation of Donald Trump. This is our warning. pic.twitter.com/aMXhMqG32Y — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 16, 2022

Lake retweeted some commentary about the interview praising Lake’s response including one video which ended with Bash’s head exploding.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com