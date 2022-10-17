Jessica Tarlov Chides Fellow Liberals: ‘Some of This Woke Stuff Is Alienating’

Monday’s edition of The Five addressed recent comments made by former President Barack Obama, who said the Democratic Party is overly-focused on identity politics.

Appearing on Pod Save America, Obama warned against belittling people over supposed transgressions.

“People just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells,” he said. “We’re going around scolding folks if they don’t use exactly the right phrase, or you know, that identity politics becomes the principal lens through which we view our various political challenges.”

The table largely agreed with the former president. Co-host Jeanine Pirro noted that Democratic strategist James Carville warned his party about “woke-ism” seeping into its politics “a long time ago.”

“Nobody seemed to follow him,” she said, turning toward Jessica Tarlov. “Why?”

“Well, James Carville has given no effs for decades,” Tarlov replied. “That’s his brand.”

Tarlov returned to Obama’s remarks, summarizing them by stating, “He’s talking about liberals who make it impossible for you to breathe.”

She then pointed to “Latinx,” an “inclusive” and much-maligned term often used by progressives to describe Latinos:

This is the whole, the term “Latinx,” which three percent of Hispanics in this country actually use. I’ve been in so many meetings looking at PowerPoint presentations. And they say, “And to reach the Latinx community…” I work in research. Who is that? Right? What is that? And that’s liberal-on-liberal problems. Say whatever you want about Republicans – try to make it as polite as possible, I guess – but some of this woke stuff is alienating I’d say, moderate to conservative Democrats, certainly independents. And I’m sure that that loops back to what’s going on with independent women.

Tarlov added that Democrats tend to fixate on former President Donald Trump instead of “kitchen table issues” that matter to everyday Americans.

“The perception of Donald Trump has been baked in I’d say since about 20 minutes after he came out of that golden escalator,” she continued, referring to Trump announcing his candidacy at Trump Tower in 2015. “People knew exactly what they thought of him and that has not changed since then.”

She concluded by lamenting the Obamas are currently only scheduled to do three campaign events for Democratic candidates in the midterms.

