‘That’s Not Even a Friend!’ Fox Anchor Rips Biden For Apparent ‘No Comment’ Response on Hawaii Wildfires

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner tore into President Joe Biden for his apparent decision not to comment on the death and destruction in Maui while enjoying a day at the beach in Delaware on Sunday during a segment on The Faulkner Focus Monday.

Footage from yesterday shows a member of the White House press corps asking Biden if he had “any comment on the death toll in Maui?”

The video appears to show Biden replying, “No. No comment,” before climbing into an SUV near Rehoboth Beach. The initial White House pool report on Biden’s response cited “lip readers in the pool” but added, “Biden could not be heard.” He ignored another reporter’s beckoning him over to “talk about the Hawaii response.”

Faulkner was aghast.

“No comment. He was vice president under a president who was born in Hawaii, Obama! He’s got nothing to say? That’s not even a friend,” she argued before detailing the extent of the damage caused by wildfires on the island.

“An estimated one thousand people are still missing, more than two thousand structures damaged or destroyed. It could cost 5 and a half billion dollars to rebuild there, returning to find nothing but charred rubble, the future seems so unclear for the business owners and the families, everybody involved who lost everything,” observed Faulkner.

Ninety-six are confirmed to have died in the flames thus far, making the wildfires the deadliest in the United States in over a hundred years. Warning sirens meant to aid in early evacuation efforts are believed to have failed

“The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack,” one Hawaiian told the AFP. “You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.”

Others have also criticized the president for his decision not to comment on the natural disaster.

“I campaigned for you. Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?” asked one incensed Hawaii state legislator.

“He just came back from a 14-day beach vacation. Spent 4 days in DC, now is back on the beach, and has no comment for wildfires that wiped out entire communities, commented The Spectator’s Stephen L Miller. “Just incredible stuff.”

On Monday morning, the White House released a statement assuring the public that “The Biden-Harris Administration is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and coordinating with FEMA, state, local, and federal partners to support the continuing life-saving operations.”

“This Administration will continue to work around the clock to help Hawai’i recover – for as long as it takes.”

