Kellyanne Conway Calls on Trump to Ditch Kushner in 2024 Because He’s Too Focused on Cash Grabs

Kellyanne Conway ramped up her attacks on Jared Kushner by saying former President Donald Trump shouldn’t work with his son-in-law again if he pursues the White House a second time.

The former White House special adviser made Kushner a frequent target of hers while promoting her memoir: Here’s the Deal. In a new interview with The Washington Times, Conway accused Kushner of trying to “wash his hands” of responsibility for Trump’s 2020 defeat while using his relationship with the ex-president to draw in money for his business endeavors.

“There’s nobody who’s profited more handsomely from Donald Trump’s presidency than Jared Kushner,” said Conway “If you believe the news reports … he’s gotten billions of dollars for his [investment] fund.”

Conway was referring to news about the private equity firm Kushner formed after the end of his role as senior White House adviser to his father-in-law. The fund has received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which factors into recurring questions about Kushner’s amiable relationship with the Saudi government.

Washington Times writer Dave Boyer noted Conway told the paper that a Trump 2.0 administration “should not include” Kushner.

The interview continued with Conway touting that Trump would be “unstoppable” if he ran in 2024, and she dismissed a possible Republican primary challenge to Trump from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

