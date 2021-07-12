Kevin McCarthy Invokes Martin Luther King Jr. to Decry Critical Race Theory

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy invoked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he decried critical race theory on Monday.

McCarthy tweeted a clip from his appearance on The Rubin Report, where he stated, “Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us — don’t judge us by the color of our skin. And now they’re embracing it.”

Critical Race Theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us—to not judge others by the color of their skin. The Left is trying to take America backward. pic.twitter.com/ZUx9Wu319Q — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 12, 2021

Republicans have been very vocal in recent weeks opposing schools teaching critical race theory, with McCarthy likening it to Jim Crow last month.

“State-sponsored racism is wrong and always will be. It was wrong when it was segregated lunch counters of Jim Crow. And it was wrong when it was segregated classrooms of critical race theory,” he said.

