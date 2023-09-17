House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is vowing to subpoena Hunter Biden, amid handwringing from conservatives who want to see the president’s son under oath.

In an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo put the question to McCarthy point blank.

“Will you subpoena Hunter Biden?” Baritromo asked.

“I don’t subpoena anybody,” McCarthy said. “I let committees do their work.”

But he promptly added, “The one thing the American public has to understand is there’s a strategy behind everything. We only follow facts. Hunter Biden will get subpoenaed.

The speaker did, though, urge patience.

“When’s the appropriate time? Do you do it because television wants it, or do you do it around the facts and the timing? … I think we should have the bank statements to actually know where did the money go? So you would know the questions to ask Hunter Biden. Just to subpoena Hunter Biden because you want to fundraise or you want to do something that’s not how to run an investigation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

