Key Jan. 6 Member Raskin Says Trump WH Counsel Cipollone ‘Corroborated Almost Everything’ From Bombshell Hearings So Far

Maryland Congressman and key January 6 committee member Jamie Raskin said that former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone “corroborated almost everything” from the blockbuster hearings so far.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee following the bombshell testimony of former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who related some stunning conversations with Cipollone from Jan. 6.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’s Ali Vitali, Raskin went a good deal further than other members in describing the degree to which Cipollone — who testified for nearly eight hours last week — confirmed the revelations in the hearings to date.

“Cipollone has corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in an exclusive interview just hours before the next hearing. “I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson. … He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.” It was unclear if Cipollone was directly asked by investigators about the specifics of some of the more explosive aspects of Hutchinson’s testimony — including that they would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Raskin’s comments about Cipollone’s testimony are more forceful than those of Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another key member of the January 6 committee.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Lofgren was much cagier when she told anchor Wolf Blitzer that “Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses.”

But when Blitzer asked “can we assume that he confirmed what we heard in that really powerful, explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson?”, Lofgren cautioned “Not contradicting is not the same as confirming.”

Raskin’s comments come just hours before another round of hearings is set to begin Tuesday afternoon. Raskin also told Vitali that Cipollone “will be part of the hearing in terms of videotaped testimony.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com