Kyle Rittenhouse says he did not receive compensation for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and accompanying documentary on Fox Nation.

Speaking with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation Tuesday, Rittenhouse discussed his outstanding legal bills, but denied that his donors are motivated by politics. He was confronted by Banfield about whether or not his decision to participate in the Carlson interview and documentary was part of a fundraising effort.

“Do you feel you owe anybody who helped raise money?” Banfield asked. “Or do you feel you owe anyone who sent money, in any respect, whether you owe them a political stance, or whether you owe them certain kinds of interviews. People criticize that you did the Tucker Carlson interview because it was all part and parcel of the money raising.”

Rittenhouse denied receiving any direct payment.

“Well, actually, with Tucker, they reached out to us and they wanted to film a documentary,” Rittenhouse said. “There was no money exchanged. And we never even talked about money. It never was brought out. It was about memorializing my story.”

Speaking on CNN last week, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards explained his client’s participation with Fox by saying, “The people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and to pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money. And that was part of it.”

